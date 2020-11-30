1/
Trevor J. Brown
Trevor J Brown

Marshfield - Age 32, of Marshfield, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in the Town of McMillan.

A Memorial Service will be held privately by family. He will be laid to rest in Hillside Cemetery in Marshfield. His honorary pallbearers will be: Scott Frankland, Michael O'Reilly and Keaton Slowiak.

Trevor was born on October 23, 1988 in Marshfield, the son of Karen Frankland and David Brown. He was a graduate of Marshfield Senior High. Trevor was employed as a mechanic at Jim's Auto Repair.

His hobbies included watching history movies, spending time on a lake doing some fishing and snowboarding at Granite Peak Ski Area. His greatest love was spending time with his family.

He is lovingly survived by his mother and step-father, Karen (Jeff) O'Reilly of LaCrosse; his sister, Morgan O'Reilly; his maternal grandparents, James and Margaret Frankland; his paternal grandparents, Linda O'Reilly and special friend, Jayne Scheithauer of Lindsey and Greg and Cynde O'Reilly of Appleton and his father, David Brown. He is further survived by his uncle, Scott (Melissa) Frankland and cousins, Casey and Mackenzie and his uncle, Mike (Lisa) O'Reilly and cousins, Lucas and Sophia along with many other relatives and friends.

Trevor was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Alloys and Lucille Brown; his aunt, Pamela Brown; his uncle, Terry Brown and his cousin, Kali Ann Frankland.

If desired, memorials in Trevor's name are being accepted by his family for a charity to be determined.

Trevor's arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer. Please visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com to share thoughts and condolences.






Published in Marshfield News Herald from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Life Tributes Funeral Home & Cremation Service
901 S Lasalle St
Spencer, WI 54479
(715) 659-4545
