Valentin Kuzjak
Marshfield - Valentin (Val) Kuzjak, age 83, passed away peacefully at Atrium Post Acute Care, Marshfield, on Thursday, April 25, 2019. Val is now in heaven with his Lord and Savior and his wife Joyce.
He was born on March 22, 1936, in Dunayivtsi, Ukraine, the son of the late Paul and Ella (Jahn) Kuzjak. In the spring of 1943, during World War II, his family was forced out of their home to travel through Poland to Germany. They immigrated to the United States in August of 1949, living in Troy, PA as laborers on a dairy farm. A short time later, 1950, they moved to Chicago, IL for employment and earned enough to purchase a farm in Neillsville, WI in 1953. Val severed in the United States Army from November 1958 until honorably discharged, November 1960. On June 9, 1962, he married Joyce Wagner in Neillsville. The family moved to Marshfield in 1966. He was a husband, father and grandpa. He worked at Weyerhaeuser for 46 years, as a laborer, to support his family. He was a long-time member of Christ Lutheran Church. He was a member of the Eagles Club. He enjoyed wood working, gardening, camping, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include five children; Kathleen M. (Mark) Goessl, Kenosha, WI, Michael (Jennifer) Kuzjak, Charlottesville, VA, Gregory Kuzjak, Jeffrey Kuzjak and Ryan (Jenny Milkey) Kuzjak all of Marshfield, nine grandchildren, one great grandchild on the way, one sister, Helen Counsell of Eau Claire, WI, and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce (Wagner) Kuzjak, by his parents, his brothers, Victor and Mick, sister Maria Dorsey, brother-in-law Dave Counsell, and sister-in-law Joanne Sarafanov.
Services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church, 1208 W. 14th Street, Marshfield. Rev. Daryn Bahn will officiate. Burial will be in the Neillsville City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 pm Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home, 1010 E. Veterans Parkway, Marshfield and again from 10 am Saturday until the time of the service at the church.
The family wishes to extend their gratefulness to the staff at Marshfield Medical Center, Atrium Post Acute Care, and Ascension Hospice for the care that was given to Val over the last couple of weeks. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Apr. 30, 2019