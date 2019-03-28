Services
Gesche Funeral Home Inc
4 S Grand Ave
Neillsville, WI 54456
(715) 743-3322
Resources
More Obituaries for Verlan Holt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verlan "The Goat" Holt


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Verlan "The Goat" Holt Obituary
Verlan "The Goat" Holt

Marshfield - Verlan Holt, age 86, of Marshfield, WI died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at his home.

Verlan Clarence Holt was born on August 7, 1932 in Weston Township, Clark County, WI the son of Clarence W. and Mary Ann (McKimm) Holt. He attended Forman Grade School and Loyal High School, graduating in May 1950. After high school, he drove straight truck and then semi tanker for Norman Luchterhand in Loyal, WI. In 1951 he went into the United States Air Force until 1955. Verlan worked at Rollerhome Corporation in Marshfield in 1956. In 1957, he moved to Beloit, WI and worked for Beloit Iron Works. He moved to Waterman, IL in 1959, drove semi and worked on a tomato farm off and on. He then moved to Elkhorn, WI and drove semi for the William O'Donald Company. He moved to Kenosha, WI, drove semi part-time and also worked for the Anaconda American Brass Company until 1965 when he moved to South Beloit, IL and started working for the Chrysler Corporation in Belvedeer, IL on September 9th. While working at Chrysler, he also did odd jobs at tree work service and farm work. From 1968 to 1990 he was a member of the Beloit Rife Club, serving as their maintenance man. He retired from Chrysler on July 31, 1990 and then moved to Blain, KY, where he did odd jobs. He moved back to Wisconsin in 1994 and hauled logs, pallets, lumber and drove the Amish to their destinations.

His hobbies included fishing and hunting. He loved old country and gospel music and was a life-time member of the NRA.

He is survived by his significant other, Darla E. Meddaugh, four sons, Mark C. Holt of WI, Kelly J. Holt of Texas, Nathaniel E. Holt of Colorado and Philip R. Holt of CO, five grandchildren, four great grandchildren and a sister, Audrey (Ronald) Weister of Marshfield, WI.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sons, Howie and Steven, a brother, Donald, a sister, Emma Wilson, two half-brothers, Gale Hetzel and Ray Hetzel and a half-sister, Maxine Hetzel.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online Condolences may be made at www.geschefh.com.

Gesche Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting Verlan's family with Funeral arrangements.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now