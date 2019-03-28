|
Verlan "The Goat" Holt
Marshfield - Verlan Holt, age 86, of Marshfield, WI died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at his home.
Verlan Clarence Holt was born on August 7, 1932 in Weston Township, Clark County, WI the son of Clarence W. and Mary Ann (McKimm) Holt. He attended Forman Grade School and Loyal High School, graduating in May 1950. After high school, he drove straight truck and then semi tanker for Norman Luchterhand in Loyal, WI. In 1951 he went into the United States Air Force until 1955. Verlan worked at Rollerhome Corporation in Marshfield in 1956. In 1957, he moved to Beloit, WI and worked for Beloit Iron Works. He moved to Waterman, IL in 1959, drove semi and worked on a tomato farm off and on. He then moved to Elkhorn, WI and drove semi for the William O'Donald Company. He moved to Kenosha, WI, drove semi part-time and also worked for the Anaconda American Brass Company until 1965 when he moved to South Beloit, IL and started working for the Chrysler Corporation in Belvedeer, IL on September 9th. While working at Chrysler, he also did odd jobs at tree work service and farm work. From 1968 to 1990 he was a member of the Beloit Rife Club, serving as their maintenance man. He retired from Chrysler on July 31, 1990 and then moved to Blain, KY, where he did odd jobs. He moved back to Wisconsin in 1994 and hauled logs, pallets, lumber and drove the Amish to their destinations.
His hobbies included fishing and hunting. He loved old country and gospel music and was a life-time member of the NRA.
He is survived by his significant other, Darla E. Meddaugh, four sons, Mark C. Holt of WI, Kelly J. Holt of Texas, Nathaniel E. Holt of Colorado and Philip R. Holt of CO, five grandchildren, four great grandchildren and a sister, Audrey (Ronald) Weister of Marshfield, WI.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sons, Howie and Steven, a brother, Donald, a sister, Emma Wilson, two half-brothers, Gale Hetzel and Ray Hetzel and a half-sister, Maxine Hetzel.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Mar. 28, 2019