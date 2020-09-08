1/1
Vernon D. Kolb
Vernon D Kolb

Marshfield - Of Marshfield, age 75, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at his home in Marshfield.

His memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Life Tributes Funeral Home in Spencer with Rev. Barry Saylor officiating. Military Honors will be conducted at the funeral home following services. Family and friends are invited to gather at the funeral home on Friday from 1 PM until time of services. Vernon will be laid to rest in St. Michael's Cemetery in Hewitt.

Vernon was born on March 3, 1945 in Marshfield, the son of the late Paul and Grace (Raeder) Kolb. He attended and graduated from Columbus High School. He was employed at Weyerhaeuser and worked as a janitor at Columbus High School. Vernon served this country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War as a medic and cook until his honorable discharge.

Vernon enjoyed watching TV, especially old westerns or maybe spending a couple hours at the casino trying his luck, sitting down to try and complete his jigsaw puzzles or spending an afternoon playing solitaire or sheepshead with family and friends. He also was very proud of serving as a mentor for kids from the area from little on to their teenage years.

Those who will cherish his memory include his siblings: Gerald (Gertrude) Kolb of Spencer, Marianna Gennett of Marshfield, Paul (Ellen) Kolb of Stratford, Cathie (Giles) Thieme of Marshfield and Peter Kolb of Marshfield; his sister-in-law, Shirley Kolb; his faithful canine companion "Pabst" and many nieces nephews and dear friends.

Vernon was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Grace; an infant brother, Patrick and another brother, Dennis.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are being accepted in Vernon's name for a charity to be determined.

Vernon's arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer. Please visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com to share thoughts and condolences.








Published in Marshfield News Herald from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
September 7, 2020
I will greatly miss Vern !!! We were very close friends !!! I enjoyed visiting Vern !!! Rest in peace Vern !!! See you in heaven some day !!! I'll miss you a lot Vern that you're not here anymore with us !!!! It's very sad that you're gone too soon !!! Justin
Justin Hoffman
Friend
September 6, 2020
Vern will be greatly missed. I’ve known him since I was 8 years old. I lived in a house across the street from him. He was a personal friend of my family for many many years. He had a very close bond with my son Timothy. He was like a father to him. He looked after him when I needed someone to look after him. My son also looked after him for many years. He will be deeply missed as he was part of our family.
Barbara Weis / Fabiano
Family
