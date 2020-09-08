Vern will be greatly missed. I’ve known him since I was 8 years old. I lived in a house across the street from him. He was a personal friend of my family for many many years. He had a very close bond with my son Timothy. He was like a father to him. He looked after him when I needed someone to look after him. My son also looked after him for many years. He will be deeply missed as he was part of our family.

Barbara Weis / Fabiano

