Vernon F. Smazal
Auburndale - Vernon Francis Smazal died peacefully with wife Rita by his side on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center Palliative Care at the age of 86.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 am on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Hewitt, where the visitation will be from 9:30 am on Tuesday until service time. Rev. Antony Arokiyam will officiate. Military rites will be conducted at the church following the service. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Vernon was born on April 22, 1932 in Milladore, to Frank and Mayme (Schmutzer) Smazal and graduated from Auburndale High School in 1950. Vernon served from 1954 until 1956 in the Army by working as a cook for hospitalized soldiers in Germany.
When Vernon returned home, he met Dorla Lang and they married October 9, 1957. Following marriage in 1961, he and Dorla purchased a school house in Auburndale of which they made their home, later building a new home in the same location. They remained at the home the rest of their married life. They were married 55 years until Dorla passed away on July 9, 2012. Later, Vernon met and married Rita Rudie on October 27, 2015. Family members immediately saw a sparkle in both of their eyes following the loss of both of their former spouses.
Vernon was an extremely talented accordion musician. As a very young man he taught himself to play and all without the ability to read music. Every Christmas Eve Dad would play Silent Night with the family around the tree while Mom sang along. Each year the living room got smaller and smaller with the addition of grandchildren. Forcing all to have the celebration in the basement. The place made no difference so long as everyone was there. The two of them later in retirement traveled to many music events and nursing homes to perform.
Fishing by the shore was another passion of Dads. He started taking his brothers and sisters fishing, then his own children and grandchildren. He also loved to deer hunt taking both his sons and even one daughter (Pamela) with him. Dad was an incredible cook, a skill he acquired in the Army. Many times we thanked Mom for the great meal only to learn after she passed that it was Dad that was the cook.
Vernon is survived by his wife Rita (Rudie). Vernon is also survived by six children he shared with his first wife Dorla (Lang); Fern Smazal, David Smazal (Laura), Francis Smazal, Laureen Vruwink, all of Marshfield Wi, Brian (Karen) Smazal of Auburndale Wi, Pamela (Kurt) Braun of Stratford Wi. and 14 grandchildren. Vernon is also survived by his step children he shared with Rita; Faye (Pat) Fracaro Safety Harbor, Florida, Jeffery Rudie, Vesper Wi, Glen (Cindy) Rudie, Auburndale, Wi, Kevin Rudie, Marshfield Wi, Jackie (John) Holland, Tampa Florida, Shaun Rudie, Tampa Florida, LaDon Rudie, Auburndale Wi, Rhonda (Shane) Fischer, Riverview Florida, Sonja (Ed) Ostrowski, Schofield, Wi. 13 step-grandchildren and 2 step-great-grandsons.
Vernon is further survived by siblings, Gertrude Sazama, Athens, Frannie (Albert) Schill, Marshfield, Marie (Hank) Eron, Stevens Point, Volly (Gary) Hendrickson, Spencer, Lila Stewart, Sevierville, TN, Laurie Rabb (Dick) Sherwood, Beverly Rawling, Kiel, Frank Jr. (Eddie) Smazal Milladore. Vernon also has a surviving sister-in-law Eileen Lang of Madison, and Marian Huth of Marshfield.
He is predeceased by his first wife Dorla, parents Frank and Mayme Smazal, siblings, Marvin, Vivian and Jimmy Smazal. Helen Hartle and Betty Schlaske and one grandson Ezra Braun.
The family would like to thank the palliative care staff at Marshfield Medical Center for the compassionate care and kindness provided to Vernon and his family with special acknowledgement to nurses Jessica, Nate and Nicole.
On behalf of Vernon and Dorla's children: Rita and the entire Rudie family. Thank you for your love and support in caring for our Father. You truly made his last years filled with happiness and hope.
Dad, we are blessed to have you in our lives and in our hearts. Your legacy is the kindness you always showed others, We will carry it with us and love you forever.
A memorial will be established in Vernon's memory in the near future.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Mar. 23, 2019