Victor Myron Meyers
Marshfield - VICTOR MYRON MEYERS, 87, Marshfield, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at his residence with family near his side.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Marshfield, where the visitation will be from 9:30 am until service time. Rev. Douglas Robertson will officiate, and military rites will be conducted at the church following the service. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery and grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Victor Myron Meyers was born on October 28, 1932 in Marshfield to Clarence Carl and Olga Katherine (Larson) Meyers. He attended Marshfield public schools and graduated from Marshfield Senior High School in 1951 where he enjoyed playing football. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy "to see the world" and trained as a medical corpsman. Consequently, he trained with the U.S. Marines at Camp Pendleton, California. His first and only assignment was to support fighting Marine units in the Korean conflict where he proudly served until his discharge in 1955.
Prior to traveling overseas, Vic married his high school sweetheart, Greta Mary Gripentrog at the Marine base in California. Vic was attracted to the warm weather in California, and he moved his young family to Orange, a suburb of Los Angeles. Working nights in a factory making cardboard boxes for the thriving fruit industry, he attended school and attained a degree in civil engineering. His first experience in engineering was as a surveyor in the county engineering department.
The family returned to Marshfield in 1958. Vic was hired by the City of Marshfield and retired as Engineering Supervisor in 1994. He had enjoyed his retirement since. Vic was an avid Packer, Badgers, Notre Dame and Brewers fan. He loved to read history books. In later years, he and Greta traveled by car to all corners of the States.
Vic is survived by his daughter, Vicki Ann Meyers, De Pere; his sons Michael (Bonnie) Meyers, Marshfield and children Justin (Faith) Meyers and Elizabeth (Will) Garton; Mark (Lynn) Meyers, Plattville and children Matthew (Heidi) Meyers, Ryan Meyers and Sara Meyers; Thomas (Susan) Meyers, Minocqua and daughter Nicki (Matt) Pekarske; David (Donna) Meyers, Marshfield and children Kale (Michelle) Kernz, Holly (AJ) Thomson, Jordan (Heather) Meyers, Joseph Meyers and Jacob Meyers; Steven (Susan) Meyers, Green Bay and children Steven Jr. (Alexandra) Meyers, Brittany (Andy) Meyers, Rachel (Cal) Meyers, and Kendra (Evan) Meyers. Grandpa Vic will be greatly missed by those 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Vic is also survived by his brother-in-law Ted (Ardene) Gripentrog, Marshfield; sisters-in-law Judy (Dee) Fleming, Henderson, NV; Karen Meyers, Milwaukee; Trudy Gripentrog, Milwaukee; Jo Gripentrog, Los Angeles, CA; and Babs Hintz, Wausau.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Greta in 2016; his parents; his brother Donald Meyers and sister Janece Benedetto; in-laws Herb (Sue) Gripentrog; Neale (Eunice) Gripentrog; Ray Gripentrog; and Earl Gripentrog.
In lieu of flowers, it is suggested support in his name of the North Wood County Historical Society, Our Lady of Peace Church or Columbus Catholic Schools.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020