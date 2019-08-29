|
|
Victor S. Topinka
Colby - Victor S. Topinka, 97 of Colby, passed away in the presence of his family on Friday, August 23, 2019 at his home in the Town of Hull, Marathon County.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Centennial Community Center, 412 East Centennial Av., Stetsonville, WI, where the visitation will be from 12:00 pm until service time and a dinner will be served there following the committal service at the cemetery. Mr. Rob Eberhardt, Mr. Perry Pearson and Mr. Travis Wagner will preside. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery II, Medford, and grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, is assisting the family.
Victor was born on April 11, 1922 in Neillsville, to Joseph and Bessie (Starha) Topinka Sr. He married Helen M. Krisher on May 13, 1947 and they were married for 67 years. Helen died on November 28, 2014.
They began their married life near Neillsville, WI, then moving to Medford, WI where they lived the majority of their life and raised their 7 children. Victor spent most of his working life at Weather Shield Manufacturing, retiring in 1995. In 2012 Victor and Helen moved to Colby where they spent their last 2 years of marriage and where Victor continued to live until his death. Victor and Helen cherished over 67 years of married life. He loved the story of Jesus.
He and Helen enjoyed traveling to visit their children scattered across the states and also their siblings.
He is survived by children, Ruthie Topinka of Colby; Harvey (Nancy) Topinka of North Port, FL; Louis (Marilyn) Topinka of Beaverton, OR; Duane Topinka of Philadelphia, PA; Debbie (Randy) Swonger of Colby, WI; Diane Topinka of Schofield, WI; and Ronald (Debbie) Topinka of St. Cloud, MN. He is also survived by grandchildren, Michael, Eric (Becky), Ashlee, Tara, Evan (Sami), Steven (Kelly), Kaylene, Taylor (Stefanie), Tristin (fiancé - Skyler Dutton), Tanisha Topinka, Cuyler and Corina Swonger, Priscilla Wipf, Marcy (Bjorn) Anderson, Danika (Jason) Veldkamp, and Taylor Covlin; and great grandchildren, Annelise, Russell and Ashlynn, Easton, Aster Topinka, Bradyn Wipf, Kiera and Kevin Anderson. He is further survived by 2 sisters-in-law, Elaine (Fred) Griswold of Fox Lake, WI and Myrtle Stockwell of Randolph, WI.
He is predeceased by his parents, his wife, Helen, daughters-in-law, Elaine and Karla Topinka, an infant Topinka granddaughter, 4 brothers, Joseph Jr., James, George and Arthur Topinka and 4 sisters, Bessie Gossman, Anne Topinka, Lillian Liga and Elinor Norton.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Aug. 29, 2019