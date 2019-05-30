|
Violet M. Beyel
Marshfield - Violet Marrietta Beyel, 96, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Atrium Post Acute Care, Marshfield.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield. The visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Thursday and from 12:00 pm until service time on Friday, all at Rembs Funeral Home. Burial will take place in McMillan Memorial Gardens Cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6352 of Stratford.
Violet was born on April 4, 1923 in Portsmouth, Ohio, to Arley and Anna (Wilburn) Keene.
She was united in marriage to Isadore A. "Izzy" Beyel on December 10, 1945 in Nice, France. He passed away on October 8, 2009.
Violet was employed all of her life, beginning the strong work ethic on the family farm. As a child, the family moved from the farm for employment opportunity in the steel mill in Lorain, Ohio during the Great Depression.
When World War II broke out, Violet, like many brave Americans, enlisted in the United States Army. She was stationed in the European Theatre, Italy, France and Oran, Africa as a supplies truck delivery driver, taking needed supplies to the infantry at the front. It was in that motor pool that she met her husband who was also a driver, but for military officers. She was a woman ahead of her time, choosing to honor her country and risk the ultimate sacrifice of her life. It was this courage and strength that lead her throughout her life with family, friends and the sick she cared deeply to console in their last days. She worked multiple jobs at a time to help support her family with her husband.
After the war was over, she traveled with Isadore and their newborn baby, Paul, to a farm in Wisconsin where they resided their entire marriage. She was an amazing gardener and lover of plants, with the beauty of color adorning her home. Like the garden, she was a tender of lives, raising her children to appreciate the importance of family and the strong bond that endures. She fought for family like a tiger, yet was introverted at heart. Her strength and commitment to family are traits passed to family members. In her memory, we carry on that bond. Three words to describe our mom, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother are: strong, innovative and family.
She is survived by three children, Paul, Warsaw, Indiana, Marvin, Stratford, Wisconsin, Pamela (Chip) Acker, Marshfield, Wisconsin, grandchildren, Diane, Joseph, Gerard, Katrina, Marietta, Amanda, Lori, Tammy, Steven, Jacqueline, Kathryn, and Justin. Great-Grandchildren, Keisha, Elinore, Charlotte, Ocean, Kameron, Eribelle, Zachary, Alex, Kaitie, Devan, Sebastian, Chelsea, Brittany, Kasey, Aleisha and Edison. Great-great Grandchild, Jaxson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Isadore A. Beyel, siblings, Kathleen, Arlos, Bill, Betty and Doris.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on May 30, 2019