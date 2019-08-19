|
Violet M. Roth
Loyal - VIOLET M. ROTH, 95, of Loyal, entered into the fullness of eternal life on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at the House of Dove, in Marshfield. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Loyal. Fr. Leo Johnson will officiate, and burial will follow in St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her grandchildren: Matthew Newman, Michael Newman, Justin Lundstrom, MacKenzie Lundstrom, Joseph Roth and Jessica Case. Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm, and again on Thursday, from 10am until time of service.
The daughter of Frank Gingras and Barbara (Scheidler) Gingras, Violet was born in 1924 in Chippewa Falls, and grew up on a dairy farm in Lafayette. Tasks on the farm included helping her older brother, Harold, operate a horse-drawn cultivator. After graduating from Notre Dame McDonell High School, she was employed in the office at St Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls, before attending Eau Claire State Teachers College. She taught at various schools in Chippewa and Clark counties. Her last teaching assignment was second grade at St Anthony Catholic School in Loyal, where her students included her daughter, Mary Jo. She then assisted her husband, Norman, start Roth Mfg. Co., a farm-equipment manufacturing business in Loyal. Violet was the office manager until she retired in her late seventies.
In 1946, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Norman Roth, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cadott, WI. He had earlier met Violet at St. Rose on a Sunday… after noticing Violet walking up for communion… wearing a fur jacket and an elegant, red hat.
Violet was a high-energy, joyful soul with an infectious smile… who easily made friends. She was a member of St Anthony Church and its PCCW. She served on the Loyal Library Board for many years and was a member of the Lone Pine Homemakers Club for over 50-years.
She will be dearly missed but fondly remembered by her children: Daniel, Loyal; Mark (Lucille), Marshfield; Mary Jo Roth, Plymouth, MN; Ann Newman, Deerfield, IL; Thomas (Christine), Loyal; Anthony (Joy), Neillsville; and Kathleen (James) Lundstrom, Brooklyn Park, MN; along with 13-treasured grandchildren; 3-precious great-grandchildren; one daughter-in-law: Jean Roth of Lakewood, WA; two brothers: Harold Gingras, Chippewa Falls and Robert (Sachiko) Gingras, Cadott; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband Norman; her beloved son Joseph, her two sisters: Audrey Mcllquham and Eloise Burfisher Hoffman; and her son-in-law Bill Newman.
Violet asked that any memorials be directed to St. Anthony Catholic School, PO Box 69, Loyal, WI 54446.
Violet kept the attached poem pinned above her desk:
"The Value of a Smile"
It costs nothing but creates much.
It enriches those who receive it… and increases the wealth of those who give it.
It is of no value until it is given away.
It happens in a flash… and the memory can last a lifetime.
-Anonymous-
Cuddie Funeral Home, of Loyal, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019