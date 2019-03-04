|
Violet T. Wenzel
Marshfield - Funeral services will be Friday, March 8, for Violet Wenzel, 96, a former owner of Wenzel's Farm Sausage, who found eternal rest Feb. 11.
Visitation will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 201 W. Blodgett St., at 9:30 a.m. Friday, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., with Rev. Samuel Martin officiating. There will also be visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at Rembs Funeral Home, 300 S. Oak Ave. Burial will take place in Hillside Cemetery, Marshfield.
Violet played an active role in the family business, Harry C. Wenzel & Sons, Inc., commonly known as Wenzel's Farm Sausage. She worked for decades with her late husband, Harry J. Wenzel, and son, Russell R. Wenzel, in managing the business. Following Russell's death in 2010, she served on the board of directors with her daughters, Judy Wenzel and Nancy Wenzel, until the company's sale in 2014.
She was delighted to celebrate the opening of Wenzel Family Plaza in downtown Marshfield in July 2018, just a few days after her 96th birthday.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Mar. 4, 2019