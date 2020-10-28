Virgean Ann Ploen
Marshfield - Virgean Ann Ploen, 86, Marshfield, passed away peacefully with family at her side on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 am until service time. Rev. Keith Kitzhaber will officiate. Entombment will be in Hillside Cemetery Mausoleum at a later date. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Virgean was born on March 28, 1934 in Marshfield, to Alvin and Adela (Stecker) Krings and was a 1952 graduate of Marshfield High School. She was united in marriage to Harold Edward Ploen on May 26, 1956 in Marshfield. He died on July 7, 2007.
Virgean had been employed at FW Woolworth Store, then as a secretary at Marshfield Book and Stationery and Columbus High School Development Office until her retirement.
Virgean had many hobbies and her hands were rarely still. Family members have many treasures which were either sewn, stitched, knitted or crocheted. She also shared a passion for woodworking with Harold. She helped at Sacred Heart Church and later spent time making rosaries for the missionaries to share with less fortunate countries.
Virgean taught her family the importance of always being there for each other. Family gatherings were important to Virgean and many special memories were made over the years. She wore many hats and will be remembered by her family as Mom, Grandma, Nana and GG. If there was a baby in the house, you would find her rocking in her favorite chair. Good-byes are never easy, but we will all remember the abundance of hugs she gave to everyone.
"A Mother's Love" - Her love burns as an eternal flame. Forever lighting the lives of those she touched. Your mother is always with you! She is the whisper of the leaves as you walk down the street; she is the smell of special foods you remember and the flowers that you picked, the fragrance of life itself. She is the cool hand on your brow when you're sick, and she's your breath in the air on a cold winter's day. She is the sound of the rain that lulls you to sleep and the colors of the rainbow. She is Christmas morning. Your mother lives inside your laughter. She is the place you came from and the path you follow with every step you take. She's your first love, your first friend, even your first enemy. But nothing on earth can separate you. Not time, not space, not even death.
She is survived by her children, Michael (Lois) Ploen, Vikki Johnson, Judi (Jim) Benson, Patti (Dewey) Rotar, Becky Newmann, all of Marshfield, 10 grandchildren, Justin Ploen, Emily (Eric) Hill, Joshua (Courtney) Johnson, Brittany (Jake) Boyer, Nicole (Nick) Beauchamp and Samantha (Matt) Ponshock, Christopher (Lauren) Adler, Matthew Adler, Larissa Newmann and Adela Ramos, and nine great grandchildren, Jackson and Ryder Hill, Maveryk and Huxley Johnson, Landon and Kinsley Boyer, Amelia and Charlotte Ponshock and Norah Beauchamp.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a son-in-law, Steve Johnson, sisters, Alvira Halle and Marlene Strebe and brothers, James and Alvin Krings.
The family wishes a heartfelt thank you to Heartland Hospice for the loving care they provided for their mother and family.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com