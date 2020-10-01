Virgene C. "Jene" Dahlby
Loyal - VIRGENE C. "JENE" DAHLBY, age 89, of Loyal, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Stoney River Assisted Living, in Marshfield, WI. Private family services will be held at 1pm on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, in Loyal, with Rev. Daniel Zimmerman officiating. The service will be live-streamed for the public on the church's Facebook page, tlcloyal. Burial will follow in the Loyal Lutheran Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her grandsons: Brian O'Shaughnessy, Christopher Dahlby, Benjamin Dahlby, Justin Dahlby, Jared Dahlby, Joel Dahlby, Grayson Dahlby, Patrick Schieb, Jack Braunschweig and William Braunschweig.
Virgene Carol Olsen was born on Valentine's Day in 1931 to Frieda (Rohloff) and John Olsen in Loyal, WI. She was raised on the family farm north of Loyal and graduated from Loyal High School in 1949. Following high school she worked for the telephone company in Eau Claire and married the love of her life, E. LaVern "Vern" Dahlby, on June 2, 1951. She was an amazing homemaker throughout her life and worked as a legal secretary in Loyal. Later in life she received her CNA certificate and ended her career working at the Adult Day Center in Owen, WI. She was the ultimate caregiver in all aspects of her life.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, in Loyal, and over the years was very active in the TLCW, Adult Fellowship, taught Sunday School, sang in the choir and served on the Altar Committee. Jene was a member of the Circle 8 Square Dance Club, Live & Learn Homemakers Club, and the Loyal American Legion Auxiliary.
Her family was her pride and joy, and her most precious moments were time spent with her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her favorite activities were gardening, crafting, canning and baking. She made the best pies and sweet rolls! She was the lover of the outdoors and could be found sitting on the deck watching birds and nature. She and Vern enjoyed travelling with friends and family in their retirement.
She will be dearly missed by her 6 children: Rhen Adamson of Hood River, OR, Steve (Julie) of River Falls, WI, Tom (Elizabeth) of Marshfield, WI, Jane (John) Schieb of Pittsburgh, PA, Blake (Kari) of Medford, WI, Cindy (Joel) Braunschweig of Pewaukee, WI; 17 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 2 sisters: Bonnie (Marvin) Marg of Marshfield, WI, Oral Gilbertson of Spring Green, WI; one brother-in-law: Glen Bloom of Loyal, WI; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Jene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Vern; one granddaughter, Heather O'Shaughnessy; two daughters-in-law: Diane Dahlby and Peggy Dahlby; and one sister, Agnes Bloom.
The family would like to sincerely thank Stoney River Assisted Living staff for lovingly caring for Mom the last five years and to Heartland Hospice for their support in her final days.
In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting a donation to the Alzhemiers Association or your local food pantry.
