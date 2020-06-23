Virginia A. Burk
Marshfield - Virginia A. Burk, 95, Marshfield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Stoney River Assisted Living, Marshfield.
Due to COVID-19 the family requests a private family Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Marshfield, with Rev. Keith Kitzhaber officiating. The funeral will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes at 10:00 am (CST) on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Virginia was born on October 7, 1924 in Wausau, to George and Alvina Fox. She was united in marriage to Jack C. Burk on November 5, 1943 and they were married for 73 years. Jack died on March 10, 2017.
Virginia worked at JC Penney's in Marshfield and then at Marshfield Clinic where she retired after 24 years of service. She was a long-time member of Sacred Heart Christian Mothers and the Knights of Columbus Lady Knights.
She is survived by her 5 children, Jim and Cindy (Lee) Burk, Terry and Glenna (Cloud) Burk, Sue and Paul Wilcott, Jon and Deb (Lawrie) Burk, and Bonnie and Tom Umhoefer, 16 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren. She is further survived by her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Tom and Sally Nester. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, brothers, Lawrence and Jerome, brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Helen Burk and 2 great grandchildren, Noah Valdez and T.J. Wilcott.
The family wishes to thank Stoney River Assisted Living for their wonderful and caring staff who gave our mother such loving care the last five years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Sacred Heart Church.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in Marshfield News Herald from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.