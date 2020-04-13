|
Virginia J. Radue
Marshfield - Virginia J. Radue, age 77, died Sunday April 12, 2020 at Century Oaks Assisted Living in Appleton. A private family funeral will be held. Burial will be at Marshfield Hillside City Cemetery.
Virginia was born October 10, 1942 in Marshfield to Dale and Leone (Christensen) Rondorf. On December 28, 1962 she married Marvin Radue, who preceded her in death on January 1, 2000.
Ginn's joy in life revolved around her family. From being a mother to three active children, working on the family farm, to supporting Marv in his banking career, Ginn lovingly gave 100% to family. As her family expanded, grandchildren became the center of her universe. A visit to "Grandma's" was always something to look forward to, especially at holidays as Grandma would go all-out with home cooking, candy, festive decorations and tons of love. Speaking of food, Ginn was an excellent cook. Rarely using a recipe, she made mouthwatering dishes, many of which included a good dose of bacon, sour cream and butter. She also had a sweet tooth, especially for chocolate - making a grocery store run just to get her favorite brand wasn't uncommon. Throughout her life, Ginn's "family" also included dogs. Ginn always had a dog by her side that she took care of, and spoiled, like another child. Ginn's refrigerator often contained bottled water - not for her, but for her dog. Ginn was a private person and didn't like to be flashy, except in one area - her meticulously cared-for cars. Raindrops beading on a well-waxed hood brought a smile to her face.
Virginia is survived by: three children, Mark (Joan) Radue of Appleton, Lisa Hoffman of Wausau and Kenn (Laura) Radue of Billings, MT; sister, Evelyn (Richard) Schultz of Spencer; and her seven cherished grandchildren, Ryan, Abby (Derek) Ashman, Lydia, Elijah, Alyssa, Tye and Makayla.
Grandma will be greatly missed, but we rejoice in the blessed comfort that she is in Heaven with Grandpa. She is deeply loved. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be sent to Fox Valley Memory Project, 1800 Appleton Road, Menasha, WI 54952 or online at foxvalleymemoryproject.org/donate.
