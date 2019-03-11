|
|
Virginia J. "Gini" Weirauch
Marshfield - Virginia J. "Gini" Weirauch, age 92, of Marshfield, passed away peacefully with her children at her side, Saturday, March 9, 2019. Services will be held 11AM, Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church (7735 Yellowstone Drive) Hewitt. Visitation will be held from 9AM until the time of service at the church in Hewitt on Wednesday. Following the service a luncheon will be served. Burial will take place at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery.
Gini was born June 28, 1926, to Robert & Anita Ott in Bakerville, WI. She was married to Clarence Weirauch on September 20, 1945. She resided at the Weirauch homestead for the past 73 years. She is survived by her loving & devoted children: Gary (Kay) Weirauch, Neillsville, Sandra (James) Zygarlicke, Marshfield, Linda Olson (Mike Verdico), McFarland, Jan DeBartolo, Jacksonville, FL., Diane Kopp (Mike Cody), Baraboo, Marilyn (Dennis) Bradle, Marshfield, Glen (Deb) Weirauch, Baraboo and Cheryl (Todd) Reynolds, Green Bay. Gini is further survived by 16 grandchildren: Eric, Jereme and Chad Zygarlicke; Dennis Puzz and Kristin Wamser; Brian Becker; Jason and Travis Kopp; Keri and Kelly Rasmussen and Aaron Bradle; Chris, Trent and Brianna Buth; Adam and Kyle Reynolds and twenty-two great grandchildren. She is further survived by her siblings: Darwin (Ardene) Ott, Geraldine (Robert) Foltz, Bonnie Ziegahn and Phyllis Wendt all of Marshfield. Gini was preceded in death by her husband Clarence, parents Robert and Anita Ott, brother and sister-in-law Kenneth & Rosie Ott and brothers-in-law Verlyn Ziegahn and Carl Wendt.
Gini was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hewitt for over 70 years where she served as a Sunday School teacher and as a member of the choir, Ministry president and secretary of the Ladies Aid, as well as secretary and Christian Growth Leader of the Lutheran Women's Mission League. She cooked many funeral meals and planted flower beds around the church for many years.
Gini was a 4-H member and leader, volunteered at Soup and Socks and Orphan Grain Train. She also sewed many quilts for World Relief and dresses for Haiti. In addition, she cooked meals for the Ronald McDonald House. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, gardening, flowers and spending time with family. The family enjoyed her "grandma buns", cookies and fudge. Gini served as a caring and compassionate volunteer at her church and in her community.
Memorials may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hewitt, Lutheran Women's Mission League or Orphan Grain Train.
As a wife, a mother and a grandma, too, Gini gave love in so many ways and her heart was always kind. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends who cherished each day they had with her.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Mar. 11, 2019