Virginia M. "Ginny" Bruggeman
Marshfield - Virginia M. "Ginny" Bruggeman, 83, Marshfield, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Three Oaks Health Service in Marshfield.
A memorial service will be held at a later date and burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Marshfield.
Virginia was born on June 13, 1936 in Ashland, Wisconsin, to Thomas and Alice (Engen) Lampson. She was a graduate of Ondossagon High School in rural Ashland and also attended nursing school.
She was united in marriage to Jerold A. Bruggeman on July 25, 1959 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Marshfield. He died on November 2, 2002.
Virginia worked for 46 years at St. Joseph's Hospital, Marshfield. She enjoyed going to cake decorating class with her friends, loved fishing, going to plays at Northwoods Theater and playing BINGO with her friend, Judy.
She is survived by 3 sons, Michael Bruggeman of Keystone, CO, Jerold (Christi) Bruggeman and Rick (Lori) Bruggeman, all of Marshfield. She is also survived by grandchildren, Carmen (Seth Breckenridge) Bruggeman of Rapid City, SD and Robert Bruggeman of Eau Claire. She is further survived by sisters, Elaine (Eugene) Westlund, Sue (Kelly) Trepanier and Robin (Jim) Miller, all of Mason, WI.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a daughter, Constance Bruggeman, sisters, Pat Slayton and Sharon Lampson, a brother, Alan "Butch" Lampson and a sister-in-law, Denise Lampson.
A memorial in Ginny's name will be designated later.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020