Cuddie Funeral Home - Greenwood
103 North Main Street
Greenwood, WI 54437
(715) 267-6385
Virginia R. Plautz

Virginia R. Plautz Obituary
Virginia R. Plautz

Greenwood - VIRGINIA R. PLAUTZ, age 89, of Greenwood, WI, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, WI. Funeral services will be held at 11am on Saturday November 30, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, in Greenwood. Rev. Leo Johnson will officiate, and burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, from 4pm to 8pm, with a rosary service at 7:45pm. Visitation will be also held at the church, on Saturday, from 10am until time of service.

Virginia Rose Niehaus was born on October 19, 1930 in Marshfield, WI, the daughter of Joseph C. and Leta A. (Mason) Niehaus. She was raised and received her education in Marshfield, graduating from Marshfield High School in 1949, where she enjoyed playing basketball and softball. While growing up, Virginia worked at her parent's grocery store, East Side Grocery, in Marshfield. After completing high school, she worked as a bookkeeper for a local bank and for Northern Auto, both in Marshfield. Virginia then moved to Minneapolis where she worked at a furniture store, also as a bookkeeper. She was united in marriage to Floyd J. Plautz on November 27, 1954, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Marshfield. She then worked as the bookkeeper for the Greenwood Credit Union and Plautz Brothers Construction. Virginia worked as the bookkeeper for Plautz-Pekol & Haas Construction, from 1980 until retiring in 2001. After retirement, she enjoyed spending time at home with her family and wintering in Florida.

She was a very active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and its' St. Ann's Society, the Greenwood American Legion Auxiliary, and the Catholic Family Life Group in Loyal.

Virginia had many interests, but especially loved cooking, baking and bowling.

She will be dearly missed by her four daughters: Sue Eller of Alpharetta, GA, Cindy (Perry) Oestreich of Greenwood, Sharon (Sam) Street of Greenwood, Carol Plautz of Greenwood; two sons; Scott Plautz and Paul (Julie) Plautz, both of Greenwood; five grandchildren: Jordan and Samantha Street, Lexi Oestreich, Marissa and Mitchell Plautz; one sister-in-law: Dorothy Niehaus of Marshfield, WI; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Floyd, on December 6, 2014; two sons: Alan and Donald Plautz; two brothers: Willard and Donnie Niehaus; and one sister: Carol Kusch.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.cuddiefh.com

Cuddie Funeral Home, of Greenwood, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019
