Virginia Schaefer
Milan - Virginia "Ginny" H. Schaefer, age 88, of Milan, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, under the tender care of hospice at The Waterford in Colby.
A Private funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 13 at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Milan, WI. Father George Graham will officiate. Family and friends can watch the service live (or after service anytime) through Facebook. Visitation, where family and friends are welcome, is from 4:00 - 8:00 PM on Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Abbotsford.
Ginny was born on February 17, 1932, the daughter of Bernard and Marie (Kaage) Gall in Dorchester. Virginia was united in marriage to Arnold "Shrimp" Schaefer on August 6, 1952 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Dorchester, WI. He preceded her in death on January 25, 2015. Ginny had her hands full raising 12 wonderful children. The free time she did have, she enjoyed playing cards, polka dancing and volunteering at church in the Altar Society. Most importantly she loved spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed by all.
Ginny is survived by her 12 children: Kathleen (Randall) Kuck, Athens, Michael (Debra) Schaefer, Gilman, Steven (Julie) Schaefer, Edgar, Julie (Frank) Sterzinger, Minocqua, Daniel (Jane) Schaefer, Milan, Mary Jo (Douglas) Bruesewitz, Milan, Joseph (Jill) Schaefer, Colby, Diane (Blain) Rodman, Wausau, Terri (Mark) Peissig, Dorchester, Jean (Tony) Ludwig, Medford, Jolyn (Chris) Krohn, Wisconsin Dells, and James (Nancy) Schaefer, Medford; 34 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arnold; a grandson; Kristopher Kuck; a sister: Delores Bunkelman and a brother: Gary Gall.
Published in Marshfield News Herald from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.