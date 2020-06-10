Virginia Schaefer
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Schaefer

Milan - Virginia "Ginny" H. Schaefer, age 88, of Milan, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, under the tender care of hospice at The Waterford in Colby.

A Private funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 13 at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Milan, WI. Father George Graham will officiate. Family and friends can watch the service live (or after service anytime) through Facebook. Visitation, where family and friends are welcome, is from 4:00 - 8:00 PM on Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Abbotsford.

Ginny was born on February 17, 1932, the daughter of Bernard and Marie (Kaage) Gall in Dorchester. Virginia was united in marriage to Arnold "Shrimp" Schaefer on August 6, 1952 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Dorchester, WI. He preceded her in death on January 25, 2015. Ginny had her hands full raising 12 wonderful children. The free time she did have, she enjoyed playing cards, polka dancing and volunteering at church in the Altar Society. Most importantly she loved spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed by all.

Ginny is survived by her 12 children: Kathleen (Randall) Kuck, Athens, Michael (Debra) Schaefer, Gilman, Steven (Julie) Schaefer, Edgar, Julie (Frank) Sterzinger, Minocqua, Daniel (Jane) Schaefer, Milan, Mary Jo (Douglas) Bruesewitz, Milan, Joseph (Jill) Schaefer, Colby, Diane (Blain) Rodman, Wausau, Terri (Mark) Peissig, Dorchester, Jean (Tony) Ludwig, Medford, Jolyn (Chris) Krohn, Wisconsin Dells, and James (Nancy) Schaefer, Medford; 34 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arnold; a grandson; Kristopher Kuck; a sister: Delores Bunkelman and a brother: Gary Gall.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.maurinaschilling.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marshfield News Herald from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Maurina/Schilling Funeral Homes & Crematory Center
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maurina/Schilling Funeral Homes & Crematory Center
203 N 4Th St
Abbotsford, WI 54405
(715) 223-3872
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved