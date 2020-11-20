Walt Chapman



Madison - Walt Chapman died Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at home of heart failure. He was born June 6, 1942, in Madison, Wisconsin, to John Webb and Gladys Chapman. After graduating from Baraboo High School in 1960, he attended Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin, graduating in 1964 with a degree in history. He later earned a masters degree in history from Wisconsin State University at Stevens Point.



Teaching high school American History was his passion, and he was especially adept in drawing out his students with his unique sense of humor and firm, but fair, style. Several students commented, "You always made us smile no matter how bad our day was."



Fellow teachers came to anticipate and appreciate his "literary exposes" as related in his "special" letters to the faculty.



His teaching years included Seymour High School, Seymour, Wisconsin, from 1964 to 1967, and Marshfield High School, Marshfield, Wisconsin, from 1970 to 1999.



As a break from teaching, Uncle Sam invited Walt to Vietnam in 1968, where he learned new lessons about life and varied types of people. This knowledge enriched his teaching and life philosophy.



Hobbies he loved were weight training ( which he shared with his family and students ), sports (He was an All Conference football lineman at Lawrence), and enthusiastic political discussions.



Survivors are his wife Mary, whom he married on July 15, 1968, in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii; son Joel ( Amy) Chapman; daughter Julie Chapman; cherished grandsons Ben and Sam Chapman; brother John ( Marge) Chapman, sister-in-law Barb Vander Putten; sister-in-law Margaret Soffian; several nephews and nieces; and his beloved buddy Petey.



Preceding him in death were two special brothers-in-law, Wayne Vander Putten and Gerry Vander Putten.



A memorial gathering will be held when the world rights itself.



Donations in Walt's name can be directed to



UW Health Cardiovascular Medicine Clinic



600 Highland Avenue



Madison, WI 53792



We are forever grateful to the three cardiac teams who cared for Walt.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store