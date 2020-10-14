Walter A. Schroeder
Arpin - Walter A. Schroeder, age 91, of Arpin, Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield. Memorial Services will be held 1:00 PM Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home (1010 E Veterans Parkway) in Marshfield. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the time of service on Sunday. Burial will take place in the Bethel Cemetery at a later date.
Walter was born March 20, 1929, the son of Ernest and Iola (Van Buskirk) Schroeder in Marshfield. He graduated from the Bethel (Wisconsin Academy) in Arpin. On June 6, 1948 Walter was united in marriage to the love of his life Esther (Crist) in Chippewa Falls, WI. Walter began working as a farmer and driving a Milk Truck. He then worked as a Purchasing Agent for Mid American Nursing Homes. He went on to become a Nursing Home Administrator at Marshfield and Bethel Nursing Homes, retiring in 1994.
He was a member of Rotary for over 30 years. Walter was on the Richfield Town Board for almost 50 years. He was a member of Marshfield Seventh Day Adventist Church for which he was Treasurer for over 50 years.
In his spare time he enjoyed farming, camping, and biking. He especially enjoyed time spent with his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. Those that knew Walter best will miss his positive personality, his love of family and church family, as well as his love of farming. (Especially his Allis Chalmers tractors.)
Walter is lovingly survived by his children: Gary (Rosie) Schroeder of Arpin, and Linda Skilton of Fall River, WI; grandchildren: Sandi (Kevin) Schill, Timothy Schroeder, Tonya (Preston) Rucinski, Rebecca (Todd) Kelly, and Richard (Dawn) Skilton; as well as his great grandchildren: Tyler, Trevor, Isaiah, Bella, Hannah, Taylor, Mateo Schill, Kaitlyn and Kylie Rucinski, Lydia and Dylan Kelly; great great grandchildren: Aiden and Emmerson Schill; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Walter is preceded in death by his parents: Ernest and Iola; his wife: Esther; his son-in-law: Robert Skilton; a great grandson: Cody Schill; as well as siblings: Harold (Delores) Schroeder and Dorothy (Cloyde) Oxley.
Those wishing to express their sympathy are encouraged to do so to the family for a memorial to be established between Bethel Junior Academy and Peterson SDA Elementary School.
