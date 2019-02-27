|
|
Walter Wellhoefer
Rozellville - Walter M. Wellhoefer, age 97, of Rozellville, entered eternal rest Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Rosewood Manor, Grafton, WI. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home, 1010 East Veterans Parkway, Marshfield. The Rev. Darryl Kenagy will officiate. Walter's pallbearers will be his nephews; Glen Denk, Dale Denk, Merlin Denk, Arlen Denk, Dennis Denk, Scott Heeg and Fred Swift. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 pm Friday, March 1, 2019 at the funeral home and again from 9:30 am until the time of the service at the funeral home Saturday.
Walter was born May, 7, 1921 in Marshfield, son of the late Christ and Anna Wellhoefer. He was a lifetime member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Rozellville where he was baptized on June 5, 1921 and confirmed on July 29, 1934. Walter attended Taft school south of Rozellville through the 8th grade. With the depression occuring he was unable to attend High school even though he would have loved to. He did take GED classes and received his High school diploma in 1975 from Stratford High school, being one of the first to graduate from that program. On May 29, 1954 he married Esther Denk at St. John's Lutheran Church, Auburndale. She preceded him in death on March 25, 2002.
Walter worked as a dairy farmer taking over his father's farm in 1957 and retiring at the age of 62. He still continued to sell seed corn, a total of 44 years, receiving many awards for his sales and customer service. He enjoyed selling very much, especially working with the many great fellow farms from across the state. Walter also raised Spotted Poland China pigs. He conducted business with other pig farmers in Nebraska and Iowa. Walter was a Charter member of the Wisconsin Spotted Poland China Pig Association, serving as president for many years and also won premium breeder awards for Spotted Poland China pigs at the Wisconsn State Fair in 1947. He loved to read and travel to Gnodstadt, Germany, where his father was raised. Walter served as the building and cemetery secretary and treasurer at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran church and served as a board member of McMillan Warner Mutual Insurance Company, Marshfield, for many years. In 2014 Walter was also proud to be honored with a Century Farm & Home Award for continuous family ownership of a Farm in Wisconsin for 100 years.
He is lovingly survived by his daughter; Betty (Edwin) Hill and one grandson; Ethan R. Hill. Walter was so thankful he became a grandfather at age 89.
Walter was preceded in death by his wife, parents and his sister; Verna Ohm.
Special thanks to Rev. Mark Wagner and Tom Hering at Our Savior Evangelical Lutheran Church, Grafton, for ministering and adopting Walter as one of their own in his later years, all the staff at Rosewood Manor, where Walter made his home the last several years, special thank you to Emmy Myers, the Administrative Director, for her attentive care and oversight and Horizon Home Hospice, especially Rebecca and Amanda.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church building fund, Northland Lutheran High School debt reduction or Time of Grace Ministry.
Online condolences may be made at http://www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com for your convenience.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Feb. 27, 2019