Warner B. "Butch" Halverson
1936 - 2020
Warner B. "Butch" Halverson

Marshfield, formerly Vesper - Warner B. "Butch" Halverson, 84, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Wells Nature View Assisted Living, 601 E. 21st St., Marshfield.

Warner was born on January 12, 1936 in Vesper to Walter and Myrtle (Baxter) Halverson. He graduated from Pittsville High School in 1953. In 1954, Warner enlisted in the Wisconsin Army National Guard and served on active duty during the Berlin Crisis from October 1961 until August 1962.

The Halverson farm was Warner's life. He never married or had children. He poured his heart and soul into the land, buildings and the animals. Warner's grandfather founded the farm, located on North Rd in the town of Hansen about 20 miles southeast of Marshfield.

Warner was the 3rd generation to raise cattle and grow crops on the farm. Besides his love for his cattle, Warner also loved his saw mill and was an excellent machinist and fabricator. Later in life, when he wasn't enjoying an episode of Bonanza or Gun Smoke, he liked to challenge himself with a jigsaw puzzle. He especially liked those with tractors or farm scenes on them. He spent hours working on them and had a real eye for them. Those that knew Warner well called him Butch. Butch was a quiet man with a soft heart and a gentle soul and was loved and will be missed by many.

Warner is survived by one sister, Nancy Wellman of Oconomowoc and two brothers, George (Bonnie) Halverson and Glen (Florence) Halverson, both of Vesper. He is also survived by niece, Patti Rowher and nephews, John (Tammy) Halverson and Tim (Kathie) Halverson and several grand nieces and nephews.

Warner is preceded in death by his parents.

Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com

Friends and Family are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life for Warner at 3:30 pm on Sunday, October 11, 2020 on the hill at his farm at 6389 North Rd, Vesper, there will be signs.

Butch's family would like to extend their sincere gratitude and thanks for the outstanding care given to Butch by the entire staff at Wells Nature View Assisted Living and St. Croix Hospice. And for making Butch feel like family and at home.




Published in Marshfield News Herald from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Celebration of Life
03:30 PM
The hill at his farm
Funeral services provided by
Rembs Funeral Home
300 South Oak Avenue
Marshfield, WI 54449
(715) 387-1242
