Wayne Bruesewitz
Tomahawk - Wayne F. Bruesewitz, age 87, of Tomahawk, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Milestone Senior Living under the care of Ministry Hospice.
Wayne was born on August 18, 1932 in Auburndale, WI to his parents - Arthur & Elsa (Wolf) Bruesewitz. He was formerly married to Linda Taylor. Together, they had two children. Wayne was a US Air Force veteran and had served on a RB-36 bomber during the Korean War. During his working career, Wayne was the assistant mill superintendent at the Tomahawk Paper Mill.
Wayne is survived by his two children - Ervin (Kimberly) Bruesewitz & Gary Bruesewitz, both of Tomahawk; three grandchildren - Zackery Bruesewitz, Jordyn Bruesewitz & Brogan McNamee; and one great grandchild - Rook McNamee. He is preceded in death by his brother - Arthur; sisters - Elva & Verda; and one infant grandson - Trevor.
The Funeral Service with Military Rites for Wayne Bruesewitz will take place at 11:00AM on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Pastor Stephen Gillet will officiate. Visitation will take place Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Krueger Family Funeral Home from 4:00PM until 7:00PM. Visitation will continue at St. Paul Lutheran Church on Thursday from 10:00AM until the time of service at 11:00AM. The family requests that you come in casual attire. Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in the springtime.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020