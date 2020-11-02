Wayne Edward Harter



Wayne Edward Harter was born 10/19/55 in Marshfield, WI. He passed away on 10/29/20 at peace and surrounded by his immediate family. Wayne was raised in Auburndale, WI. His parents, John and Lil purchased a Harley-Davidson dealership in Marshfield in 1975 and this began Wayne's relationship with motorcycles. Wayne had a long career working for the Harley-Davidson Motor Company, taking him and Debbie to New England and then back to WI. In the mid 90's Wayne and his good friend and co-worker, Dave, bought a dealership in San Jose, followed by two additional stores and a second partner, Phil. He enjoyed many years of good times riding and traveling the world. Wayne was a no-nonsense son, husband, father, papa, and sibling. He lived life always planning the next day while enjoying the current day. Wayne loved Livermore wineries, breweries, and live music, but most of all meeting up with friends. Wayne had song lyrics for every situation. He was always up for a party, especially family dance parties usually ending with the B52's Love Shack. Wayne loved all baseball and football, especially the Green Bay Packers. He so looked forward to Spring Training in AZ. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Debbie, children Jackie (Mike), Kimberly, Ryan (Christina), doting grandchildren Rylie and Raegan, his parents John and Lil, his mother-in-law, Rosalie, and many family members, including siblings Bill and Chris, cousins, and friends, including his extensive Harley family.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store