Or Copy this URL to Share

Wayne G. Birkett



Greenwood - WAYNE G. BIRKETT, age 91, of Greenwood, WI, passed away at Clark County Rehab & Living Center, in Owen, WI, on Friday, March 27, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1pm on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Loyal American Legion in Loyal, WI. Visitation will be held at the Legion from 11am until time of service.



Cuddie Funeral Home, of Greenwood, is assisting the family with arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store