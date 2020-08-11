Wayne R. Scheel
Loyal - WAYNE R. SCHEEL, age 63, of Loyal, WI, passed away at Marshfield Medical Center on Saturday, August 8, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Visitation will be held at the church, on Saturday, from 9am until time of service. Funeral services will be held at 11am on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Loyal. Pallbearers will be: Paul J. Bugar, Paul Brostowitz, Paul Hoesly, Dean Hoesly, Glenn Parks, Greg Lynn and Russell Tremelling. Rev. Leo Johnson will officiate, and burial will follow in the parish cemetery, with a meal to follow at the Loyal Sportsmen's Club.
Wayne Ralph Scheel was born on September 11, 1956 in Waukesha, WI, to Wayne and Patricia (Noziska) Scheel. He attended grade school at a little school on the outskirts of Waukesha, and graduated from Waukesha High School in 1974. Wayne started working when he was 12 years old, at Ray's Auto, in Elm Grove, on weekends, washing and painting walls, gassing up cars and servicing them. After high school, he started working as a mechanic and worked at Peck's Meat Packing in Milwaukee, on trucks, trailers, cars and pickups. Wayne then worked for Waukesha Truck Sales, and then for KS&S Enterprises (King Sales & Service) in Menomonee Falls. In addition, he went to work for Ernie Butterfield (Butterfield Trucking), and also for Weber Trucking Service, and Ace Redi-Mix. In 1995, Wayne came to Loyal and in October 1995, he began working at Paul Bugar Trucking, Inc. and remained working there until the time of his death. He was a very talented heavy truck and equipment mechanic/technician.
Wayne was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith on April 19, 2003 at St. Anthony Church in Loyal. Wayne was united in marriage to Susann M. Bugar on October 11, 2003 at St. Anthony Catholic Church.
He was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, and had many interests, which included, spending time with his wife and extended family, especially his nieces and nephew: Nicole, Danielle and Paul Hoesly, who had a special place in his heart.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Susann, of Loyal; his children: John and Donald; his mother: Patricia Scheel of Greenwood; one brother: Scott (Connie) Scheel of Greenwood; brothers-in- law and sisters-in-law: Paul J. Bugar, Mary (Dean) Hoesly, Lawrence (Lois) Brostowitz, Barbara (Christopher) Kluck, Joanne (Bill) LaBarge, Peter (Denise) Brostowitz, Leonard (Vicki) Brostowitz, Mark (Suzan) Brostowitz, Roxanne Miller, Suzanne Ebert, Paul Brostowitz, Diane Brussow, and Polly Ann Thomas; nieces: Nicole and Danielle Hoesly; nephews: Paul Hoesly, Craig (Christine Rall) Scheel and Cody (Katie) Scheel.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Scheel, on April 23, 2018; and in-laws: Ceceilia Bugar on January 19, 1971, Paul R. Bugar on March 3, 2007, and Barbara Bugar on February 20, 2017.
Cuddie Funeral Home, of Loyal, is assisting the family with arrangements.