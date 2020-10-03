Dr. Wilbur J. Boulet
Marshfield - W.J. "Bill" Boulet passed away at the Marshfield Medical Center on Monday, September 28, following a protracted illness. Dr. Boulet is survived by his spouse of 68 years, Phyllis (Wood), Marshfield, as well as his six children: Michele (Morrie Brand) of Greensburg, Pennsylvania; Lisa (Geoffrey Kain) of Ormond Beach, Florida; William, Marshfield; Nanette (Thomas Dahlquist) of Newburgh, Indiana; Nicole (John Danzy) of Kershaw, South Carolina; and Angelle (Carlos Romero) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, as well as fourteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Dr. Boulet was born in 1927 in Green Bay, Wisconsin to Wilbur Radcliffe Boulet and Rose Bader, the only son in a family with five older sisters. He attended Central Catholic before entering the Navy during World War II. Following graduation from Marquette University, Bill then completed his medical school education and training at Marquette, as well. He and Phyllis were married in 1952 in Milwaukee, as Bill finished with medical school. He then joined a successful practice partnership for a number of years in Edgerton, Wisconsin, where he established his reputation as a gifted diagnostician and true "black bag" house call physician who tirelessly served the needs of the community. Dr. Boulet joined the Marshfield Clinic in 1974 where he established the department of Family Medicine and worked in Emergency Medicine until his retirement in 1992. He was deeply respected by his many patients over the years and by his many colleagues and associates. In retirement Dr. Boulet retained his affiliation with medical practice through his membership in The American Academy of Family Physicians and by dedicated reading of notable medical journals. He continued his affiliation with the Marshfield Clinic through his involvement with a network of retired physicians ("The Doctors Dolittle").
As a husband and father, "Pop" will be remembered for his love of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and for his and Phyllis' perpetual and generous support of all their offspring, as well as his and their love for the Leelenau Peninsula in Michigan (Glen Lake, specifically), a cherished summer gathering place over decades for many family members. A voracious reader, Pop will also be remembered by all as one who read "a ton" on a range of subjects and devoured entire books faster than others could think of what to recommend next. He will be missed by all he touched.
There will be no formal funeral services for Dr. Boulet.
