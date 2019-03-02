|
Wilfred V Hennes
Unity - Age 90, of Unity passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 at his home while under the care of Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc.
In accordance with his wishes, Wilfred's family will have private services at a later time.
Wilfred's arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer. To read Wilfred's full life story and share thoughts and condolences, please visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Mar. 2, 2019