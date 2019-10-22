|
|
William A. (Bill) Cherry
William A. Cherry, 88 of Colby, WI died peacefully, Oct. 15, 2019 at the Colby Retirement Community.
Bill was born Dec. 16, 1930 in Seattle, WA to Albert and Luella (Jolly) Cherry. William was married to Lucille (Peatrowsky) on March 23, 1964. After graduating high school in Ohio, he joined the US Navy serving his county and then attended Ohio State University graduating with a Bachelor's of Science degree in Agriculture. His life's journey took him to WI where he bought a dairy farm in Curtiss and started his lifelong passion of working his own farm. Later he lived on a farm in Edgar, WI.
Bill will be remembered by many for his quick wit, colorful stories and sound sense of fairness. He was a good person, father, and friend to many.
Bill will be missed by the following survivors: Albert (Lisa) Cherry, Rita (Joe) Oliver, Ruth Grape, Sherry Krueger, Paula (Larry) Anderson, Connie Grubofski, Gordy (Chris) Elsasser; 14 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife Lucille (2013), his parents, two grandchildren and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Bill's final resting place will be St Michael's Cemetery, West Point, NE, next to his wife at a later date.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019