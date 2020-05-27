|
William A. Krainz
Marshfield - William A. Krainz, 103, of Marshfield, passed away at his home with his wife by his side holding his hand, on Sunday, May 24, 2020.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at St. John's Catholic Church, where a visitation will be from 10:00 AM until service time. Rev. Barry Saylor will officiate. The funeral will streamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes at 11:00 am (CST) on Monday, June 1, 2020. Following the funeral, the public is welcome to attend the graveside committal service in Gate of Heaven Cemetery at approximately 12:15 pm. Military rites will be conducted at the cemetery by the American Legion Post 54. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
William was born on March 29, 1917 in in Pittsville, to Frank and Rosalia Krainz. He attended 3 Oaks School, a one room schoolhouse, until the 8th grade. He worked on various farms in Wisconsin. He then traveled to California, and while there he registered for the draft. He was drafted into the Army and served in the European Theater from 1942 until his honorable discharge in 1946. He received various medals and one German bride. William returned home where he worked at several garages and then in 1958 opened his own auto repair shop in Marshfield and finally retired in 1987.
On December 28, 1948 he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Helga Albrecht from Bremen, Germany, at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Milwaukee.
For over 70 years, William was a devoted Catholic of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, where he served as lector, communion minister and Mass server. He was an honorary Life member of The Knights of Columbus, John Eisen Council #1799, the Marshfield Elks Club and the American Legion Post 54.
He was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather and brother.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Helga, daughters, Lisa (Gary) Merrill of Marshfield, and Michelle (Troy) Hansen of St. Petersburg, FL and four grandchildren, Amanda (Jeremy) Olsen, Bryce Merrill, Joshua Wick and Noah Wick. He is further survived by a brother, Leo Krainz of Menomonee Falls.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 4 brothers and 4 sisters.
A special thank you to Aspirus Help at Home: Susan, Virginia, Kathryn, Kaitlyn, and Ascension Home Care: Jeremy, Marybeth and Cathy H for their care and support.
The family will designate a memorial at a later date.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from May 27 to May 28, 2020