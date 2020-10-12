William C. Weiler
Athens - William "Bill" C. Weiler, 99, died Friday, October 9, 2020 at Abbotsford Health Care Facility in Abbotsford.
He was born November 23, 1920 in the town of Bern, son of the late Sabastion and Margaret (Gilles) Weiler. On July 13, 1943, he married Edith Draeger at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Athens. She preceded him in death on December 6, 2008.
Bill and Edith farmed in the town of Bern until their retirement. Bill also logged, which he enjoyed very much. Among his favorite pastimes, he liked to go fishing, hunting and play cards with family and friends.
Survivors include, seven children, Betty Jean (Dennis) Rasmussen, De Pere, Ronald Weiler, Judy (Dave) Ellenbecker, Joseph (Karen) Weiler, all of Athens, Steven (Brenda) Weiler, Christine (Craig) Lang, both of Edgar and Wayne (Cindy) Weiler, Stevens Point; son-in-law, Ed Hoffmann, Athens; one sister, Mary Bina, Viroqua; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Besides his parents and wife, Edith, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Theresa Hoffmann; one grandson, Jamie Weiler; and siblings, Sabastion "Bud", Charlie, Henry, Nick, Clarence, Theresa Kreft, Dorothy Schug, Rose Gilbertson, Helen Schreiner and three infant siblings.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery, Athens. Rev. George Graham will officiate. Social distancing will be observed and face masks will be required to attend.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Anthony Catholic Church, Athens.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens is in charge of arrangements.