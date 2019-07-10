Services
Rembs Funeral Home
300 South Oak Avenue
Marshfield, WI 54449
(715) 387-1242
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
East Gate Alliance Church
Marshfield, WI
William D. "Bill" Hewitt

William D. "Bill" Hewitt Obituary
William "Bill" D. Hewitt

Marshfield - William "Bill" D. Hewitt, 55, Marshfield, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at his home.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at East Gate Alliance Church in Marshfield.

Bill was born on October 11, 1963 in Marshfield, Wisconsin to William and Lorraine (Rogers) Hewitt. He attended Spencer High School and later married Diana E. Bailey on May 23, 1986 at Faith Lutheran Church in Marshfield. She passed away on March 23, 2016.

Bill worked at Marshfield Family Restaurant for several years. He enjoyed watching television and spending time with his dog, Buster until he recently passed away. He also liked collecting model cars and watching NASCAR racing.

William is survived by his mother, Lorraine, and siblings, David Hewitt, Tim Hewitt, Debbie Hewitt, Lori Hewitt, Bryon (Kelly) Gleisner and Corey (Janice) Gleisner.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Diana.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the owners and staff at Marshfield Family Restaurant for allowing Bill to work and maintain a stable job throughout the years.

Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from July 10 to July 12, 2019
