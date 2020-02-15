|
William F. Boh
Arbor Vitae - William F. Boh, age 77, died on Friday, February 14th with his loving family by his side at Lakeshore Assisted Living Center in Lac du Flambeau, WI.
Bill was born April 13, 1942 in Greenwood, Wi to William & Ann (Kokaly) Boh. Bill attended Rocky Run School, and graduated from Greenwood High School in 1960. He attended 2 years of college at UW River Falls and UW Eau Claire.
He married Mary Ann Szczech on July 25, 1964 at St Hedwig's Catholic Church in Thorp. They celebrated their 55th Anniversary in 2019.
Bill and Mary lived in Marshfield, WI for 38 years. They were devoted parents of their 3 children and supported them over the years. Bill was known for always being willing to help others, especially his family.
Bill worked at Felker Brothers Corporation for 38 years as a welder and also an over the road semi-driver hauling over-width and over-height loads of stainless steel and black iron tanks.
He retired from Felkers in 2002.
After retirement, Bill and Mary moved north to Arbor Vitae and lived at their home on the lake where they still reside. Many winters they would head south with their RV and stay in Gulf Shores, Alabama where they had many friends.
Bills hobbies were fishing, camping and visiting with family. Bill enjoyed hunting every year with his family. Bill and Mary enjoyed attending and supporting their grandchildren at their many school and sporting events.
Bill was a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather Brother & Friend. He enjoyed spending time with his family.
Bill was a honorary member of the Knights of Columbus, Fr John Eisen Council No 1799 from Marshfield.
Bill is survived by his wife Mary of 55 years, daughter Chris (Richard) Miller of Manitowoc, son Jeffrey (Terri) Boh of Arbor Vitae, daughter Sandi (Rick) Breu of De Pere and is further survived by 8 Grandchildren Elizabeth (Jason) Barrick of Woodville, Jeremy Miller, Adam (Kortney) Miller, and Benjamin Miller of Manitowoc, Alyssa Boh & Brandon Boh of Arbor Vitae, Erin Breu & Rachel Breu of De Pere, and by Great Grandchildren Jackson Barrick & Jacob Barrick of Woodville.
Bill is also survived by his sister Beverly (Greg) Milnar, sister-in-law Dawn Boh, sisters-in-law Joanne (George) Konieczny, Mona Szczech, Steph (Frank) Kotecki, Carol (John) Szymanski; & many nieces & nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; William & Ann, his brother Larry Boh; brothers-in-law Frank Szczech & Joe Szczech, nephews Don Szczech & Greg Kotecki & other relatives.
Memorial Services for Bill will be held on Wednesday, February 19th at 11:30 am at Nimsgern Funeral Home Chapel in Woodruff, WI with a memorial gathering from 10:00 am till time of service.
Online condolences may be shared at www.nimsgernfuneral.com
NIMSGERN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES OF WOODRUFF, WI IS SERVING THE FAMILY.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020