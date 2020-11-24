William "Bill" G. Jahnke
Marshfield - William "Bill" G. Jahnke, 93, Marshfield, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with visitation from 10:00 am until service time at church. Rev. Keith Kitzhaber will officiate. The service will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes.com
. Burial and military rites will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Prairie du Chien on Wednesday, December 2 at 1:00 pm. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Bill was born on June 24, 1927 in Marshfield to Frederick and Ruby (Franklin) Jahnke. He served in the United States Navy Seabee Corps and fought in the South Pacific during World War II. On May 11, 1957, he was united in marriage to Elizabeth M. Nolan at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church in Prairie du Chien. Bill worked as a police officer in Milwaukee for 7 years before moving to Marshfield where he served as a lieutenant with the police department for 29 years. After retiring, he worked as the head of security at Figi's. He was a handyman, enjoyed fishing, hunting, and most of all, loved to talk. He was a great storyteller, especially to his grandkids.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, son, Edward (Helena) Jahnke of Marshfield, daughter, Patricia Jahnke of La Crosse, and grandchildren, Maya, Jackson, Alexander, and Jonah. He is further survived by his sister-in-law, Betty Nolan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, James Jahnke, Richard Jahnke, half-sister, Jean Brown, and half-brother, Jerald Leiteritz.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Marshfield Medical Center and the palliative care department.
