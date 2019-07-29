|
|
William "Bill" Holroyd
Marshfield - William "Bill" James Holroyd, 48, died unexpectedly on July 16, 2019. He was born in Marshfield on September 21, 1970, attended Marshfield schools and was a lifelong resident. He married Susan Root on January 30, 1993. They later divorced.
Throughout his adult life he worked at various local cheese factories, and later became an in home caretaker for his mother when her health declined.
Bill had a love for the outdoors. He loved camping, fishing, hunting and gardening. He was also an avid Packer fan and enjoyed cooking.
He is survived by a son, Zayne (Jamie) Holroyd, a daughter, Alyxandria (Christopher) Cook and Jacob (Julie) Mitchell (who he loved like a son). He is further survived by aunts Judy Peterson, Deb Gaffney, Sharon (Larry) Boushon, Barb Gaffney, numerous cousins, and close friends Tre and Stephanie Gaffney.
Bill was preceded in death by his mother Sandra Holroyd, an aunt, Kathy Boushon Joyce, his uncles, Gary Gaffney, James Gaffney, Robert Peterson and his grandparents.
Arrangements are being taken care of by Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home. There will be no services per Bill's request. Condolences/donations can be sent to Zayne Holroyd, 816 Mound St. Baraboo, WI 53913.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from July 29 to July 30, 2019