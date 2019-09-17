|
|
William J. Kohlnhofer
Neilsville - William J. Kohlnhofer, 64, of Neilsville passed away on September 7 at his home.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Chili Corners Club, W894 US-10, Chili, on October 5 from Noon to 4pm.
William was born on February 15, 1955 in Marshfield to Clayton and Geraldine Kohlnhofer. He enjoyed traveling, hunting, and fishing.
William is survived by his son, Billy, of Marshfield and 4 grandchildren: Anthony, Frankie, Autumn, and David. William is further survived by his sister Judy and brothers Jim & Richy.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Sept. 17, 2019