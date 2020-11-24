William Johnson
Colby - William "Bill" G. Johnson, age 88, of Colby, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center with family by his side.
A public visitation will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 12:45 p.m. at Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Abbotsford. A private service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Interment to follow at the Colby Memorial Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the Colby VFW Post #2227. Family and friends can watch the service live on the funeral home's Facebook page or after the service anytime on Facebook or the website. We encourage those in attendance to abide by the Covid-19 guidelines by sanitizing, wearing a mask (if able) and social distancing.
Bill was born on November 27, 1931 in Ladysmith to Oswald and Agnes (Krisik) Johnson. He attended grade school in the Town of Cedar Rapids and graduated from Glen Flora High School in 1950. Bill enlisted in the United States Army and served in the Korean War from 1952-1953.
On September 14, 1957, Bill married Barbara Parpart. Barbara passed away on June 2, 1988. They moved to the Colby area in 1960, where they purchased a dairy farm in 1964 in the town of Hull. He retired from farming in 2009.
Bill enjoyed the outdoors from gardening, planting crops and working on farm machinery. He also enjoyed the time spent with his cats. Bill was a hardworking, loving and compassionate father and grandfather who will be deeply missed.
Bill is survived by his children: Duane (Lynnette) Johnson, Randy Johnson both of Colby, and Dennis (Chris) Johnson of Stratford; his grandchildren: Jason (Nicki) Johnson, Brittany (Jamie) Griepentrog, Taylor Johnson and Devin Johnson; his step great-grandchildren: Macy and Talen Griepentrog. He is further survived by his siblings: Twin brother Edward (Rose) Johnson, Robert Johnson, Virginia Kopacz, Marian (Richard) Tobias, Margaret (Mike) Scrivner; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Bill was predeceased by his parents, spouse, Barbara; In-Laws, Arthur and Lillian, and brother-in-law Ray Kopacz.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marathon County Humane Society.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the doctors and nurses of 4 North and CCU of Marshfield Medical Center.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.maurinaschilling.com