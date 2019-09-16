|
William L Bey
Marshfield - Age 70, of Marshfield passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center.
His family extends an invitation to friends and co-workers to join them for a celebration of Bill's life on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at his residence located at 213 West 3rd Street in Marshfield from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
William was born on June 30, 1949 in Marshfield, the son of LeRoy and Fern (LaSee) Bey. He attended Marshfield Senior High. Bill was united in marriage to Lisa Enopia on October 13, 2007 at his home in Marshfield. He worked as a machine operator at Land O'Lakes for over 40 years.
Bill loved visiting with friends and family, and he liked music and going to concerts. He warmly embraced his wife's Filipino culture. Many friends called him "Papa Bill". He loved Land O'Lakes and those he worked with. Bill was always willing and ready to help anyone at any time...you didn't even have to ask.
William is survived by his wife Lisa, two daughters, five grandchildren and one great- grandchild. Lea (Jared) Duckstad of Thompson, ND, and their children Cassi (Dustin) Vincent, Nathanial Duckstad, Joella Duckstad; Jill (Eric) Scheppler of Spencer and their children Hayley Scheppler and Jack Scheppler; his great grandchild Kaia Boppre; his former spouse Patricia Liebl of Marshfield; his siblings DuWayne (Jane) Bey of Marshfield and Cheri Chapel of Stratford along with many other family, friends and co-workers.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings Beverly Herman, Patti Ashbeck and Doug Bey.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.
William's arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer. Please visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com to share thoughts and condolences.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Sept. 16, 2019