William S. Todd
Marshfield - William Scott Todd, 34 of Marshfield was taken tragically from us too soon on November 3, 2019. William was born July 10, 1985 in Marquette Michigan to Deb Dale (Kevin Gotter) and Gordon Todd Jr. (Tanya Todd). He joined many loving family and friends in Heaven including his beloved dog, Koda.
William graduated from Marshfield High School in 2003 and went on to graduate, with honors from the School of Hard Knocks. William was a talented left-handed artist and published poet who loved music, sports and his friends and family.
He is survived by his parents, his sister, Candie Todd (Chel Hutchins), brothers, Gordon Todd III (Joslyn Todd), and Dakota Gotter. Lifetime friends, Aubree Flick, Joshua Keding and Mike Ike, nephew, Andrew Todd, nieces, Samantha, Molly and Brooklyn Todd and Abby Todd, along with many aunts, uncles and grandparents.
Rest in Peace with your blue eyed Jesus. You will always and forever be in our hearts.
Memorial services will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 1:00 pm until service time. Rev. Mark Krueger will officiate.
In lieu of flowers monetary donations can be dropped off for the family during the service or mailed to: PO Box 183 Granton WI, 54436.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019