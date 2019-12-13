|
|
William "Bill" Trubee
Stratford - William "Bill" Clarkson Trubee, age 70, of Stratford unexpectedly passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, December 10, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held 7:00 PM Thursday December 19, 2019
at the Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home (1010 E Veterans Parkway) in Marshfield. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 3:00 PM until the time of service.
Throughout his 70 years, Bill was passionate about baseball, sailing, camping, hunting, fishing, motorcycling, and above all else, family. Bill was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by many family and friends.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 46 years: Sally (Hojnacki) Trubee; children: Eric (Beckee) Trubee and Elliot Trubee; grandchildren: Landen, Kallyn, and Aubryn; brother: David (Elaine) Trubee of Maine; and many nieces, nephews, in-laws and close friends.
He was predeceased by his parents: John K. and Marie (Clarkson) Trubee; sister: Joan (Trubee) Ferland; Brother: John A. Trubee; and daughter: Erin Marie Trubee.
Those wishing to express their sympathies are encouraged to do so to the family to assist with costs.
Please look for the full obituary online https://www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Dec. 13 to Dec. 16, 2019