Willie Decorah
Willie Decorah

Granton - Willie Leland Decorah was born to eternal life on August 18, 2020.

He is survived by his parents, Kris and Jennifer (Knoff) Decorah of Granton, WI, his sisters, Cecelia, Rosetta and Eleanora Decorah all of Granton, WI, his paternal grandpa, Kelly Decorah and his maternal grandma, Sandy Knoff.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Shelby Decorah, a sister, Nevaeh Decorah, his paternal grandma, Cecelia Manthe, and an uncle, Bucky Decorah.

Online Condolences may be made at www.geschefh.com.

Gesche Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting Willie's family.






Published in Marshfield News Herald from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gesche Funeral Home Inc
4 S Grand Ave
Neillsville, WI 54456
(715) 743-3322
