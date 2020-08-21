Willie Decorah
Granton - Willie Leland Decorah was born to eternal life on August 18, 2020.
He is survived by his parents, Kris and Jennifer (Knoff) Decorah of Granton, WI, his sisters, Cecelia, Rosetta and Eleanora Decorah all of Granton, WI, his paternal grandpa, Kelly Decorah and his maternal grandma, Sandy Knoff.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Shelby Decorah, a sister, Nevaeh Decorah, his paternal grandma, Cecelia Manthe, and an uncle, Bucky Decorah.
