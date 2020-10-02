Wilma C. Boulieu
Marshfield - Wilma C. Boulieu, 98, Marshfield, passed on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the House of the Dove, Marshfield.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, October 7 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, with Rev. Mark Krueger officiating. Special Music will be provided by Adena Reinmann. The service will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes
. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery next to her husband. Serving as pallbearers will be Tim Vick, Nathan Vick, Ryan McDonald, Devin Boulieu, Scott Berg Jr., and Paul Knauf. The visitation will be from 9:00 am until time of service.
Wilma was born on June 6, 1922 on the family farm in Marshfield, to Henry C. and Lillie (Niemann) Ploog. She attended Cameron Pride School in Marshfield and Sleepy Holllow School in Granton. She started working at 16 as a live-in maid for 3 years following her schooling. In 1941 she found work at Weinbrenner Shoes and stayed there for 5 years. She married William J. Boulieu in Marshfield on June 30, 1945 and together they raised 4 children. Later, Wilma worked at Marshfield Canning Company and at Figi's seasonally. Wilma enjoyed knitting, crocheting, quilting, crossword, computer games, gardening, and embroidery. She was always happiest when surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her children: Sharon (Jack) McDonald of Pittsville, Peggy Vick of Marshfield, Linda Reinmann (fiancé Jan VandeWeghe) of Kimberly, and Ronald (Betty) Boulieu of Marshfield; grandchildren Lisa (Scott Sr.) Berg, Tim (Tracy) Vick, Richard Vick, Erin (Jesse Aubart) McDonald, Ryan McDonald, Adena Reinmann, and Devin (Kendyl Haffenbredl) Boulieu. Wilma is further survived by 7 great-grandchildren: Jenna (Dylan) Johnson, Scott Berg Jr., Jessica Berg, Nathan Vick, Sara Vick, Harper Boulieu, and Cody Poeschel; and 1 great-great-grandson: Riggins Johnson. She is also survived by her brother Ervin (Jan) Ploog of Marshfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, sisters Betty in infancy and Anna Schnabel, and brothers Fred, Roy, Ralph, Virgil in infancy, Elmer, & Harry Ploog
The family would like to thank the Marshfield medical staff, especially Dr. Scott Erickson, and the caring staff at the House of the Dove for the love Wilma received during her time there.
