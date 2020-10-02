1/2
Wilma C. Boulieu
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilma C. Boulieu

Marshfield - Wilma C. Boulieu, 98, Marshfield, passed on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the House of the Dove, Marshfield.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, October 7 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, with Rev. Mark Krueger officiating. Special Music will be provided by Adena Reinmann. The service will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery next to her husband. Serving as pallbearers will be Tim Vick, Nathan Vick, Ryan McDonald, Devin Boulieu, Scott Berg Jr., and Paul Knauf. The visitation will be from 9:00 am until time of service.

Wilma was born on June 6, 1922 on the family farm in Marshfield, to Henry C. and Lillie (Niemann) Ploog. She attended Cameron Pride School in Marshfield and Sleepy Holllow School in Granton. She started working at 16 as a live-in maid for 3 years following her schooling. In 1941 she found work at Weinbrenner Shoes and stayed there for 5 years. She married William J. Boulieu in Marshfield on June 30, 1945 and together they raised 4 children. Later, Wilma worked at Marshfield Canning Company and at Figi's seasonally. Wilma enjoyed knitting, crocheting, quilting, crossword, computer games, gardening, and embroidery. She was always happiest when surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her children: Sharon (Jack) McDonald of Pittsville, Peggy Vick of Marshfield, Linda Reinmann (fiancé Jan VandeWeghe) of Kimberly, and Ronald (Betty) Boulieu of Marshfield; grandchildren Lisa (Scott Sr.) Berg, Tim (Tracy) Vick, Richard Vick, Erin (Jesse Aubart) McDonald, Ryan McDonald, Adena Reinmann, and Devin (Kendyl Haffenbredl) Boulieu. Wilma is further survived by 7 great-grandchildren: Jenna (Dylan) Johnson, Scott Berg Jr., Jessica Berg, Nathan Vick, Sara Vick, Harper Boulieu, and Cody Poeschel; and 1 great-great-grandson: Riggins Johnson. She is also survived by her brother Ervin (Jan) Ploog of Marshfield.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, sisters Betty in infancy and Anna Schnabel, and brothers Fred, Roy, Ralph, Virgil in infancy, Elmer, & Harry Ploog

The family would like to thank the Marshfield medical staff, especially Dr. Scott Erickson, and the caring staff at the House of the Dove for the love Wilma received during her time there.

Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.rembsfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marshfield News Herald from Oct. 2 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rembs Funeral Home
300 South Oak Avenue
Marshfield, WI 54449
(715) 387-1242
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rembs Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved