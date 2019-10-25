|
Winifred (Winnie) B. Tesmer 97 passed away Friday October 18, 2019 at Solaris Healthcare in Hudson, FL.
Winifred (Winnie) was born on March 15, 1922 in Humbird, WI the daughter of James and Elgie (Pierce) Hardwick. She was educated in Humbird, WI.
Winnie went on from high school taking classes and apprenticing for her cosmetology license. After obtaining her license she owned and operated the Neillsville Beauty Salon on Sixth Street for over 12 years until deciding to leave the business to start a family.
She married Raymond F. Tesmer June 17, 1944 in Christie, WI and they had one son Daniel born in 1954. They spent many years making the Swiss Chalet on Grand Ave. in Neillsville their home. After Ray's retirement they divided their time between homes in Wisconsin and Florida. Winnie moved permanently to Florida near her son Daniel after Ray's passing.
Winnie enjoyed many outdoor activities throughout her life including boating, camping, cross country skiing, fishing and golf. Her passion for fishing and golf continued until her later years, fishing several times a year and golfing 18 holes of golf 2-3 times a week until her mid 90's.
Winnie is survived by her sisters Margie Harris and Dawn Johnson of Altoona, WI and Beth Johnson of Kenosha, WI, her brother Lamar Hardwick of Seminole, FL, her son Daniel (Annette) Tesmer of Port Richey, FL, a grandson Michael (Devin) Tesmer, St. Petersburg, FL and great-granddaughter Mary Katherine.
She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond, her brothers Wayland, Daryl, Dale, Marshall Dean and a sister, Joyce.
There will be a memorial service on Saturday, November 2nd at 11:00 am at the Calvary Lutheran Church in Neillsville, WI.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Oct. 25 to Oct. 30, 2019