Wolfgang Cahn
Merrill - Wolfgang Cahn, born 8/10/46 in Oldenburg, Germany passed away at his Merrill home of stage 5 kidney failure on April 15, 2019.
A celebration of life will be held at Wildwood Park (Shelter 2) in Marshfield, WI on August 10 from 11am to 3pm. Remembrance speeches will be shared at 1pm. A private burial will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Marshfield.
Those wishing to contribute to a park bench in Wolf's name should mail donations to B. Cahn, PO Box 20459, Mpls, MN 55420.
Thank you for your love and support: Becky, Cara & Ben.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Apr. 27, 2019