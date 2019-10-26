|
Zachary "Zach" Phillips
Marshfield - Zachary "Zach" Tyler Phillips, age 26, of Marshfield, passed away unexpectedly Thursday afternoon on October 24th, 2019 in Marshfield. A Visitation and Memorial Service will be held 4:00-8:00 PM October 31st, at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home 1010 East Veterans Parkway in Marshfield, Wisconsin. Zach was born August 30, 1993, the son of Steven Phillips and Nicole (Michael) Jacobs in the city of Belleville, Illinois. He graduated from BTHS West in Belleville, Illinois. On November 8th, 2017, Zach was united in marriage to the love of his life Alyssa Braun.
In his spare time Zach enjoyed gaming with friends and family, going outdoors fishing and camping, and shooting pool. He especially loved taking his kids to the park. Those who knew Zach best will miss his crazy antics and jokes and his love for laughter.
Zach is lovingly survived by his wife Alyssa Phillips; their children: Theo and Thalia Phillips; his siblings: Kyle and Hilary Phillips of Denver, Colorado, his brother in life Christopher (Krystle) Place of Kingsland, Georgia; sister in-law: Aubrie (Mac) King of Lewiston, Idaho, Devinne (Dylan) Sye or La Crosse, Wisconsin; brothers in-law: Peyton and Jerren Braun of Melrose, Wisconsin; He is further survived by his parents: Nicole and Michael Jacobs of Denver, Colorado, and Steven Phillips of Nashville, Tennessee; Parents in-law: Niki (Tom) Schultz of Kansas City, Kansas, Dan and Tina Braun of Melrose, Wisconsin; grandparents: Deborah Keck of Belleville, Illinois, Don Phillips (papaw) of Belleville, Illinois, great-grandmother Betty Boston of Troy, Illinois, Kathy and Stan Schultz of Rockland, Wisconsin, Dick and Sue Braun of Granton, Wisconsin, Dave and Judy Allar of SunCity, Arizona, Cathy Kyser of Cataract, Wisconsin; nieces and nephews: Levi, Brody, Tobias, and Gabby Place of Kingsland, Georgia, Blayze, Aurora, and Emric King of Lewiston, Idaho. He was preceded in death by his grandfather John Keck of Belleville, Illinois, great-grandfather George Boston of Troy, Illinois, great-grandparents Myron and Beverly Copus of Black River Falls, Wisconsin, and grandfather Larry Kyser of Cataract, Wisconsin.
Those wishing to express their sympathy are encouraged to do so. In lieu of flowers, there has been a memorial fund set up at The Co-op Credit Union under Zach Phillips Memorial Fund.
He will be missed forever and always.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019