1/1
Betty Smith Cheshire
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Smith Cheshire

Betty Smith Cheshire, 90, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020, at her home. She was born on December 10, 1929, to the late Georgie Massengill Smith and John Wesley Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Rhonda Cheshire; and siblings, Hobert Smith, Anna Lee Smith, Robert Smith, Mary Foley, Eugene Smith, and Edith Manning.

Betty was a member of Trinity Baptist Church for 48 years where she served in the nursery, taught Sunday School, and Vacation Bible School. She worked at DuPont until she started having children. She was a talented seamstress and avid doll collector. She loved her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Claude Thomas Cheshire; children, Donna Holland (Benny), Janet Altice (Justin), Judy Nash (Roger), and Derrick Cheshire (Jennifer); grandchildren, Brandon Holland, Jay Altice (Jessica), Jordan Altice, Joshua Nash (Donna), and Megan Nash; and great-grandchildren, Landon Nash and Realyn Nash. Also surviving are her sisters, Sue Carter, Jimi Lawrence, and Irene Grubb; and brother, Doug Smith.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. Visitation will be from 6:30 until 8 p.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services and other times at the home. Burial will be held at Roselawn Burial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, 2370 Snow Creek Rd, Martinsville, VA 24112, or Mountain Valley Hospice, 730 E Church St, St #13, Martinsville, VA 24112.

Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory is serving the Cheshire family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
06:30 - 08:00 PM
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Funeral
11:00 AM
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
Martinsville, VA 24115
(276) 638-2778
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved