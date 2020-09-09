1/
Carlton D. Hodges
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carlton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carlton D. Hodges

Carlton D. Hodges, age 83, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at his residence.

Carlton was born May 2, 1937 in Franklin County, Va. to Andrew and Virginia Hodges. Growing up in the family business of Construction created a desire to remain in the Construction and Development Industry. His innovative skills lead to new methods of construction in the Prefabricating building industry. In 1969, while employed with Boise Cascade in the Research and Development Department, he was responsible for designing and producing the first HIP roof model and Multi-sectional housing. In 1985, He founded First American Properties Corporation in Lakeland, Florida with local investors to build apartment communities using unusual methods, products and materials available for cost effectiveness for rental apartments. He was active in the Polk County and Highland County Builders Associations as well as the National Home Builders Association. He had a love for all sports and politics.

He is survived by his wife, Elvena; daughter, Katie (Bryan) of Glen Allen, Va.; brother, John (Bonnie) of Pinehurst, N.C.; sister, Rachel Hilbert of Greensboro, N.C.; and nieces. Condolences to the family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Martinsvile Bulletin on Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
September 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved