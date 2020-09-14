Cecil Thomas Myers



Funeral services for Cecil Thomas Myers, 69, of Roanoke, Va., who died Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Hines Funeral Services Chapel. Bishop Kenneth Lucas will officiate. Burial will follow in Roselawn Burial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday, September 15, 2020, from 2 until 5 p.m. and will be at the home of his brother, David Myers 1156 Banner Street, Martinsville, Va., at other times. All services will be held in accordance with CDC guidelines.



Arrangements entrusted to the care of Hines Funeral Services, Inc.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store