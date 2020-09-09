Cecile Sledd Bussey
September 5, 1930 - September 4, 2020
Cecile Bussey, 89, of Chester, Va., went to be with the Lord from her home, on Friday, September 4, 2020.
She was born, raised and then retired in Franklin County. She is preceded in death by her parents, Eslie and Mary Sledd; her stepmother, Dolly Sledd; her five brothers, Joseph, Lloyd, Eslie, Jr., Harry and Pete; and three of her four sisters, Eva, Ethel and Serena.
She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Fred L. Bussey; daughter, Dawn and son-in-law, Michael Rancka of Midlothian, Va.; granddaughter, Kate Rancka of Los Angeles, Calif.; her sister, Norma of Melbourne, Fla.; her sisters-in-law, Jeanette Sledd of Callaway, Va., Mary Sledd of Roanoke, Va., Betty Kingrey of Roxboro, N.C.; many nieces and nephews; and many good friends.
Ceil was a member of Rocky Mount United Methodist Church and spent her retirement years volunteering with the hospital auxilliary and with the American Red Cross.
Since there will be no gathering during these unprecedented times, please smile, think of Ceil and say a prayer. A memorial gift may be made to Rocky Mount UMC or to the American Cancer Society
.
