Charles Edward Fallin Jr.
1959 - 2020
Charles Edward Fallin Jr.

January 12, 1959 - September 8, 2020

Charles Edward Fallin Jr., 61, of Axton, died on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the Sovah Health-Martinsville.

He was born in Henry County on January 12, 1959 to the late Charles E. "Ed" Fallin Sr. and the late Ethel Marie Dalton Fallin. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, David "L.D." Fallin, Ollie Ray Fallin, Jimmy Fallin and Herbert Fallin, nephew, Travis Fallin and niece, Emily Fallin.

He is survived by three nieces, Tonya Edwards, Tori Fallin, Ashley Fallin; great-nieces, Kayli and Kinsleigh; nephew, Hunter.

Friends may stop by the funeral home on Thursday afternoon from 1 until 5 p.m. to view and sign the register. A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Roselawn Burial Park with the Rev. Mike Martin officiating.

Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed while visiting at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Fallin family.


Published in Martinsvile Bulletin on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA 24055
(276) 629-1770
Memories & Condolences
September 9, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. May God bless you with peace and the knowledge that you will see him again one day..hugs to all of you.. Aunt Joanne
September 9, 2020
I am so sorry to hear that my buddy did not pull through this. He is in a better place with no more pain and walking and running with his brother's and parent's who he truly missed. I have gotten to know and spend a lot of time with Charles in the last 3 years. We shared a lot of laughs and stories together. I wish I could have been able to go to the hospital to visit him one last time but I'm glad he was able to recognize me and knew who I was before it came to this. I will truly miss ole Charles! Love you from your buddy Tee! Sending my continued prayers and condolences to you Wendy and the rest of the family.
Tawyna Barton
Friend
September 9, 2020
I went to school with Charles, he was a good man. So sorry for your loss.
Kittu Adams
Friend
September 8, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for all of you
Ronnie Wagoner
Friend
