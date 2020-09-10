I am so sorry to hear that my buddy did not pull through this. He is in a better place with no more pain and walking and running with his brother's and parent's who he truly missed. I have gotten to know and spend a lot of time with Charles in the last 3 years. We shared a lot of laughs and stories together. I wish I could have been able to go to the hospital to visit him one last time but I'm glad he was able to recognize me and knew who I was before it came to this. I will truly miss ole Charles! Love you from your buddy Tee! Sending my continued prayers and condolences to you Wendy and the rest of the family.

Tawyna Barton

Friend